CM Sindh, Federal minister discuss establishment of more industrial park

KARACHI, Dec 29 (APP):Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqar and Federal Minister for Commerce, Industries & Board of Investment Gohar Ejaz discussed the need for the establishment of more Industrial Parks in Karachi during a meeting at CM House on Friday.

The CM said that industrialization was the only solution to develop the economy and create employment opportunities and of course, it opened new vistas of prosperity and uplift.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Dr Fakhre Alam, Federal Commerce Secretary Sualeh Farooqi, Secretary Federal BOI Sohail Rajput and others.

The federal minister told the CM that 1500 acres of land at Steel Mill was allocated for an Industrial Park and its development was assigned to Chinese authorities under CPEC.

He added that the federal government has prepared a plan to hand it over to Chinese authorities to establish their industrial units.

The chief minister said that the provincial government has started the development of the Dhabeji Industrial Zone and the development of another Industrial Park at Steel Mills would be a great move.

Baqar said that the country needed such industrial units which produce goods only for export. “We need export to earn foreign exchange, otherwise the country would lag in the ongoing industrial developments,” he said.

The CM was told that the Industrial Park at Steel Mill would create more than one million direct and indirect job opportunities apart from giving a boost to the export of finished goods.