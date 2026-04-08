CM reviews targeted transport subsidy, announces Rs3bn relief for small growers

KARACHI, Apr 08 (APP):Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday chaired a meeting at CM House and reviewed the implementation of a targeted public transport subsidy programme and approved additional financial support for small growers, as part of a broader strategy to cushion the impact of rising global fuel prices on citizens and key economic sectors.

The chief minister reviewed the targeted public transport subsidy programme, designed to maintain affordable fares and ensure the operational sustainability of the province’s transport network amid unprecedented fuel price increases.

The CM was informed that petrol and diesel prices have surged sharply due to global geopolitical developments, with diesel increasing by over Rs 244 per litre and petrol by Rs120 per litre – posing a serious risk of fare hikes and reduced ridership, particularly affecting low-income groups.

Murad Shah emphasised that the government’s priority is to protect commuters while ensuring the transport sector remains functional. “We cannot allow the burden of rising fuel prices to fall on the common man. This targeted subsidy is aimed at maintaining fares and keeping public transport running efficiently across Sindh,” the chief minister said.

Under the mechanism, both federal and provincial governments are sharing the subsidy burden. Transport operators will receive financial support based on vehicle type and route length, on the condition that fares are not increased.

The meeting was informed that the province’s transport network comprises over 10,800 vehicles operating on 224 routes, serving nearly 1.9 million passengers daily. The total monthly subsidy is estimated at approximately Rs 2.15 billion, covering both intra-city and inter-city operations.

To ensure transparency and accountability, the subsidy will be disbursed through a digital, app-based system, integrating route permits, vehicle fitness data, and bank account verification. Payments will be made directly to operators, with monitoring through inspections and commuter feedback.

The Excise and Transport depts highlighted built-in safeguards, including OTP verification, standardized fuel benchmarks, and periodic reviews to manage fiscal impact.

In a significant move to support the agriculture sector, the chief minister approved a Rs 3 billion subsidy for 366,000 small growers, aimed at offsetting increased diesel costs during the wheat harvesting season.

Murad Shah directed that the subsidy programme be launched from tomorrow, ensuring immediate relief to farmers. “Our small growers are the backbone of the rural economy. We are committed to supporting them so they can continue their work without additional financial stress,” he said.

The subsidy will be disbursed directly to eligible farmers, particularly those owning small landholdings (1 to 25 acres), to assist with diesel expenses for threshing and harvesting.

Reaffirming his government’s approach, the chief minister said Sindh is moving away from blanket subsidies towards targeted, efficient, and transparent support mechanisms. “Whether it is transporters, farmers, or daily commuters, our focus is to ensure that relief reaches those who need it most, without compromising fiscal discipline,” Murad Shah added.

The meeting concluded with directions to all departments to expedite implementation, strengthen coordination, and ensure that both transport and agriculture support measures are rolled out effectively and without delay.

The meeting was attended by provincial ministers Sharjeel Inam Memon, Nasir Shah, Mukesh Kumar Chawla, Muhammad Bux Khan Mahar, Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, PSCM Agha Wasif, Commissioner Karachi Hassan Naqvi, Secretary IPC Asif Ikram, Secretaries Fayaz Jatoi, Secretary Excise Saleem Rajput, Secretary Transport Asad Zamin, and Agriculture Zaman Narejo and Deputy CEO Sindh Bank Asad Shah.