CM reviews progress on development projects in southern Punjab

LAHORE, Sep 19 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting here to review progress on development projects in southern Punjab in Multan on Saturday.

The CM sought a report on public demands during his visit to Vehari, Multan, Barthi and Fazila Kachh, says a handout issued here. Usman Buzdar said that the secretaries of southern Punjab should keep their doors open on the public and the suggestions and recommendations of public’s representatives should also be given due consideration.

He said that genuine demands of anyone should be fulfilled and people of south Punjab should not have to visit Lahore for the redress of their grievances. He asked the officers of Southern Punjab Secretariat to work hard and pay full attention to solving people’s problems.

Usman Buzdar said that he would hold meeting to review progress on issues resolution. He said that police patrolling in remote areas of Dera Ghazi Khan should be restarted. In order to solve people’s problem officers should make better liaison with them. He said: “Public service is our mission.”

No stone should be left unturned to meet the expectations of people, Usman Buzdar asserted. The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary, Commissioners of Multan and Dera Ghazi Khan, RPOs, Deputy Commissioners and concerned officials.