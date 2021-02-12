LAHORE, Feb 12 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday strongly condemned the terrorists attack at a check post in South Waziristan and paid tributes to the four martyred security personnel.

In a statement, the CM paid homage to the martyrs- Lance Naik Imran Ali, Sepoys Atif Jahangir, Anis-ur-Rehman and Aziz- and extended sympathies to their families.

“The brave sons had foiled nefarious designs of terrorists.

The martyrs are an asset and the nation cannot forget their sacrifices as peace has been restored due to great sacrifices of the martyrs,” he said.