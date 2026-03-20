CM orders strict crackdown on one-wheeling on Chand Raat

LAHORE, Mar 20 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has ordered a province-wide crackdown on harassment and one-wheeling on Chand Raat, directing authorities to ensure strict enforcement of law and enhanced security to protect citizens, particularly families visiting markets.

The CM said no one would be allowed to risk lives through reckless behavior on roads and emphasized that public safety remains the government’s foremost priority. She directed law enforcement agencies to remain vigilant and ensure a strong presence in markets and busy commercial areas during Chand Raat.

CM Maryam Nawaz instructed the formation of special teams to monitor and prevent incidents of one-wheeling in major cities, saying that prompt action must be taken against those involved. She said violators would be dealt with strictly under the law without any discrimination.

The CM also warned that any complaints regarding negligence or failure in enforcement would result in action against the relevant police officials. She directed officers to remain in the field for effective supervision and immediate response to any untoward situation.

The CM ordered strict action against underage individuals found driving cars or motorcycles, reiterating that violations of traffic laws would not be tolerated. She called for coordinated efforts between police and district administrations to maintain order, prevent harassment, and ensure a safe and secure environment for citizens during Chand Raat celebrations.