CM opens 500 bedded Nishtar-II hospital

MULTAN, Feb 01 (APP):Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, on Thursday inaugurated 500 bedded state-of-the-art Nishtar-II Hospital spanning over 57 acre piece of land.

Provincial Ministers, Dr Javid Akram, Amir Mir, Mansoor Nasir, IGP, Addl Chief Secretary South Punjab, VC NMU, Commissioner Multan, RPO and other officials were present.

Completed with whopping sum of Rs 10 billions, the health facility has 10 Operation Theaters (OTs) and Labour Rooms besides CT scan, MRI and other facilities. It also has an inn, cafeteria and other facilities too for patients attendans.

The CM paid visit to different wards, OPDs, Labour Rooms and other sections of the hospital.

He inquired after health of the undertreatment patients and asked about the facilities being extended to them.

Later, The CM opened South City Hospital which was underconstruction since 2014.

The health facility was accomplished in short period of time under interim CM directions.