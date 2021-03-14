CM message on World Consumer Rights Day

LAHORE, Mar 14 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said that safeguarding consumers rights was the basic responsibility of the state and in this regard, the PTI government was giving top priority.

In his message on the occasion of World Consumer Rights Day, he said that strict

implementation on the strategy evolved by the government for safeguarding the rights

of consumers would be ensured at any cost.

No consumer would be deprived of their rights in new Pakistan, he said, adding that

consumers should also get awareness about their rights and duties.

The chief minister said that consumer protection act had been enacted throughout

the province. Under the act, consumer courts have been constituted in different districts

of the province.

The purpose of celebrating this day was to create awareness among the consumers

about their rights, the CM added.