ISLAMABAD, Dec 29 (APP): Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Wednesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan to discuss the second phase of local government elections and the organization of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the province.

The prime minister directed for all steps to ensure unity and discipline in the party ranks for the upcoming phase of LG elections.

The KPK chief minister also apprised the prime minister of the progress on different ongoing development projects in the province.

The prime minister directed for timely completion of all the uplift projects in the province, so that people could get immediate relief and facilities.