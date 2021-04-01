CM KP inaugurates buses designed for Persons with Different Abilities

PESHAWAR, Apr 01 (APP): Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Mahmood Khan Thursday inaugurated buses specially designed by the Sports and Tourism Department here for Persons with Different Abilities alongwith special player Mesmat Shiraz.

Two buses have been developed for special players, which would enable them to reach the sports ground easily, said Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan while addressing this occasion. Secretary Sports and Tourism Abid Majeed, Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Asfandyar Khan Khattak were also present on the occasion.

Chief Minister said that the government was taking all possible steps to facilitate the Persons with Different Abilities and by giving them access,such efforts were being made to provide sports activities to youth as per PM Imran Khan’s vision in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The persons with different abilities players used to have a lot of difficulty in traveling from one city to another to participate in the sports competitions so such facilities would be utilized for them so ensure their easy access to the playing fields and all the Persons with Different Abilities players would be provided all facilities like other players have under Directorate of Sports Strategy, DG Sports Asfandyar Khattak.

He said that the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has taken this step to make it possible for persons with different abilities to access the ground under Sports for All Vision-2021. He disclosed that the Sports and Tourism Department prepares these buses for Persons with Different Abilities.

He said, under the Chief Minister’s Vision Sports for All, the Sports and Tourism Department has taken a big initiative for persons with Different Abilities. Asfandyar Khan Khattak said recently in the National Games organized by Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa wherein 700 athletes took part from all across Pakistan.

“During these Games we came through such hardship and saw the difficulties being faced by the Persons with Different Abilities athletes, who came from one City to another so under the leadership of Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan these buses were specially designed looking after easiness to our athletes.

He said”Directorate of Sports also made all its venues accordingly and that is why the Persons with Different Abilities where came to Peshawar they appreciated such steps that ensured them easy moments even while sitting on wheelchair.”