CM KP greets Christian community on eve of Christmas

PESHAWAR, Dec 25 (APP):Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Friday greeted Christians community of the entire country and especially to the Christian community of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the eve of Christmas.

In a congratulation message the Chief Minister said that the provincial government shares the joys of the Christian community.

He said that Minorities, including the Christian community, have an important role to play in the country’s development.

Mehmood said that Islam teaches the protection of the rights of all minorities.

He said the country’s constitution guarantees religious freedom and protection of the rights of minorities and all minorities in Pakistan have full religious freedom.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is taking concrete steps for the welfare of minorities and protection of their rights, said Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.