CM inaugurates almonry in city

LAHORE, Sep 09 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday inaugurated a almonry in Shah Jamal for providing food to the needy.

He took food along with others as labourers appreciated food quality.

The chief minister announced to open 11 more almonries in Lahore, adding that principle

decision had been made to start almonries outside shelter homes for the hoi polloi.

The government was fulfilling its responsibilities by providing boarding and lodging facilities to the poor, he said adding 48,000 people had been provided food in seven almonries

in the city and the scope of this facility would be extended to other cities as well.

The Punjab Panagah Authority would be set up soon and the dream of a welfare state

would be materialized, he said.

Looking after the needy was a great virtue but past governments never took any practical step for the welfare of the poor.

Talking to the media, the CM said the new IG police had been given instructions about law & order and supremacy of law would be fully ensured. IGs were transferred in the past too and it was not an unusual situation but an administrative matter.

To a question, he replied that the police were being provided with all kinds of facilities, including the provision of executive allowance and procurement of 550 vehicles. Similarly, 45 new police stations have been constructed and land has been given for 101 other police stations. 10,000 constables were also being recruited, he added.

Replying to another question, the chief minister said that the government would take every step according to the law and his doors were open to everybody and anyone can meet him.

The DC gave a briefing about the establishment of almonries.

Provincial Minister Mian Mahmood ur Rasheed, Secretary Social Welfare, Commissioner

and others were also present.