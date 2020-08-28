CM grieves over loss of human lives in Madain flash flood

PESHAWAR, Aug 28 (APP): Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan Friday expressed heartfelt woes over losses incurred by flood in Shagram and Tirat areas of Madain in Swat district.

In his statement, the Chief Minister expressed profound grief and sorrow over loss of precious human lives and showed solidarity with the bereaved families.

The Chief Minister directed the district administration and rescue departments to start rescue and relief operations in the affected areas on an urgent basis. He further directed an expedited search operation for people missing due to flash flood.

Mahmood Khan also stressed on providing relief items and other necessities to the affected people. He said makeshift residential facilities should be provided to those whose houses were washed away or damaged in flood.

The Chief Minister maintained that the provincial government shares the misery and difficult time of the affected people and every possible assistant will be provided to them.

It merits a mention that recent rains caused flash floods in water channels of Shagram and Tirat in Madain, Swat, killing at least six people and injuring eight others.

According to PDMA, several houses were also damaged in the flood. To monitor the relief activities, Secretary Relief and DG PDMA have reached the affected area.

The PDMA said relief activities in the affected areas were underway and local administrations have been asked to conduct a survey for assessment of losses. It further said that PDMA was in close contact with district administration for any assistance.