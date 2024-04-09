CM felicitates Yusuf Raza Gilani

LAHORE, Apr 09 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif congratulated Yusuf Raza Gilani on being elected

Chairman Senate, and Syedal Khan on being elected Deputy Chairman Senate.

In a statement, the CM said the election of chairman and deputy chairman Senate was a proof of the confidence of people of Pakistan. “I hope Yusuf Raza Gilani and Syedal Khan will tackle the challenges facing nation in an effective manner. They will provide full support for Khushal Pakistan” she expressed.

The chief minister said it was hoped that under the guidance of Yusuf Raza Gilani and Syedal Khan, the Senate will continue to function as a platform for constructive dialogue and debate in accordance with the democratic principles. The experience of Yusuf Raza Gilani and Syedal Khan in public service will certainly prove useful for development of Pakistan, she concluded.