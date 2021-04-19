CM discusses relief packages, cleanliness, development schemes with ministers

LAHORE, Apr 19 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar held an important meeting with provincial ministers including Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed, Dr Yasmeen Rashid, Dr Muhammad Akhtar Malik, Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi, Sardar Asif Nakai and Hashim Jawan Bakht and discussed various matters pertaining to providing relief to the masses, Ramadan Package, cleanliness situation and the progress on development schemes.

The CM directed the ministers to pay field visits for monitoring the steps taken for providing relief to the citizens.

The Punjab government initiated Ramadan Package and agri-fare price shops were set up in Ramadan bazaars.

The government would continue to take every step to provide relief to the general public, he added. Artificial increase in the prices of essential items would not be tolerated and the rights of people would be fully protected, he stressed.

Provision of maximum relief was a government agenda and it would go to every extent to control prices to provide

relief because the interest of people was dear to the government, he added.

The CM directed to ensure implementation of corona SOPs in Ramadan bazaars, adding that social distancing and face masks’ restrictions be implemented strictly.

He directed to ensure the best cleanliness arrangements in Lahore and other cities, adding that removal of garbage be expedited. Similarly, cleanliness plans should be daily monitored

and the cleanliness of different cities should be ensured at every cost, he directed.

Meanwhile, zero-waste operations should be ensured in the city and no slackness would be tolerated. The provision of a neat and clean environment was the responsibility of the government and citizens should not face any difficulty in this regard, he repeated.

Similarly, timely completion of development projects should be ensured, he said and added that no compromise would be made on the quality of work and third-party monitoring of every project would be held.

Chief Whip Syed Abbas Ali Shah, MPA was also present.