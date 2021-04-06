CM directs ministers to monitor sugar price

LAHORE, Apr 06 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the ministers to monitor sugar prices in all the divisions of the province, besides asking the line departments to submit a report about the stocks’ situation as well as rates of sugar every day.

In a statement on Tuesday, CM Buzdar directed all concerned to ensure sufficient availability of sugar before and during the holy month of Ramazan.

He has asked the ministers and government officials to monitor sugar prices in all districts.” No one would be allowed to exploit the poor strata”, the CM asserted and vowed that protection of rights of the common man was prime responsibility of the government.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has the capacity and commitment to fulfill the responsibility of protecting rights of citizens, he added.