CM condoles death of Ijaz Shah’s brother

LAHORE, Aug 26 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited the residence of Interior Minister Brig. (Retd.) Ijaz Ahmed Shah in DHA to condole the death of his brother Pir Tariq Ahmed Shah.

The Chief Minister also offered Fateha for the departed soul and extended sympathies to the members of the bereaved family.

“I am deeply saddened over the death of your second brother Pir Tariq Ahmed Shah,” he said.

The CM prayed that may Almighty Allah grant courage and solace to the family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.