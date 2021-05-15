LAHORE, May 15 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of renowned artist Farooq Qaiser.

The Chief Minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences with the bereaved family.

Usman Buzdar said that late Farooq Qaiser popularized the character of ‘Uncle Sargam’ where it became famous among children and elders.

The late Farooq Qaiser was an institution in himself who took ‘Putli Tamasha’ and ‘Kaliyaan’ to the peak.

The services of late Farooq Qaiser for art will always be remembered, Usman Buzdar added.