CM condemns Karak incident, urges ulemas to play role in promoting interfaith harmony

PESHAWAR, Mar 13 (APP):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan Saturday termed Karak Samadhi incident as highly condemnable and said that it was an attempt to destroy peace and interfaith harmony.

He was talking to members of Jirga formed relating to Karak Samadhi incident. The jirga apprised KP CM about their efforts to amicably settle issues surfaced after tragic incident.

Besides local elites, ulemas and leaders of Hindu community, MNA, Ramesh Kumar, MNA Shahid Khattak, Advisor to CM Ziaullah Bangash, MPA, Nisar Gul were also present.

CM lauded role of Jirga to resolve the issue in an amicable manner through negotiations and sincere efforts of local ulemas and leaders of Hindu community in peaceful handling of the situation.

He also expresses the hope that ulemas and leaders of Hindu community would play their role in future to maintain peace and interfaith harmony in the district.

Mahmood Khan remarked that provincial government would take steps to prevent such incidents in future and urged upon ulemas and locals play their part in this connection.

He said that rights of minorities are protected through constitution adding their worship places would also be given full protection.

On the occasion, leaders of Hindu community express gratitude to provincial government and Chief Minister for taking timely action in Karak.