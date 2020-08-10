CM condemns blast in Chaman

LAHORE, Aug 10 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned the blast at Mall Road area of Chaman city in Balochistan province and expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of precious human lives.

In a message on Monday, he extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs and prayed for early recovery of the injured.

The wicked enemy was trying to create uncertainty in the country but its evil designs would be foiled through national unity because the nation had rendered invaluable sacrifices in war against terrorism, the CM added.