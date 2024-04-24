CM calls on Aleem Khan to discuss GB’s road infrastructure

ISLAMABAD, Apr 24 (APP): Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan called on Federal Minister for Privatization, Board of Investment and Communications Abdul Aleem Khan on Wednesday and discussed the current political as well economic situation of the country.
In the meeting here, they discussed construction of RC bridge, Tatta Pani and Karakoram Highway, opening of Babuser Tunnel and road construction, construction of Shotar, Jaglot and Skardu roads, said a press release.
The minister assured all possible cooperation for road infrastructure in Gilgit Balistan. GB Agriculture Minister Engineer Muhammad Anwar and Education Minister Shahzad Agha were also present on the occasion.

