CM Balochistan takes notice about non-implementation of precaution steps against COVID-19

QUETTA, Aug 18 (APP):Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Tuesday took notice of non-implementation of precautionary measures against coronavirus which cases have been increased in the province during few days.

In this regard, the Chief Minister has issued special directives to all Administrative Secretaries, Divisional Commissioners, and Deputy Commissioners to take all possible measures to control the spread of the coronavirus.

However, precautionary, standard operating procedures (SOPs) should be continued till its completely of eradication and use of masks and sanitizers in offices, shopping malls and public places and implementation of SOPs of social distances should be ensured in order to save people from the pandemic, he said.

The Chief Minister also instructed relevant departments that they would take practical steps to raise awareness among people to continue implementing of the precautionary measures against the deadly virus.