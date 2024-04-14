CM Balochistan reviews law & order

QUETTA, Apr 14 (APP):A high level meeting on law and order was held at CM Secretariat under the chairmanship of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti.

IG Police Abdul Khaliq Sheikh, Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan, ACS Jome Zahid Saleem and other senior civil and military officers participated in the meeting. The law and order situation in the aftermath of Noshki terrorism was reviewed in the meeting.

Commissioner and DIG Rukhshan Division gave a briefing in the meeting regarding the Noshki tragedy wherein the meeting strongly condemned the incident.

Moreover, It was decided to revise the security plan to prevent such incidents in future

“War against terrorism is not only for security forces, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti said adding that this war is against the enemies of peace and is the war of the state.

Stressing the need for joint efforts, he said civil armed forces, bureaucracy, judiciary, media all have to fight this war. Government will fight this war of the state against terrorism with political responsibility and a concerted plan of action, he maintained.

Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti, on the occasion directed to ensure payment of compensation to the families of the martyrs of Noushki tragedy within 7 days.