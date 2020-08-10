CM Balochistan condemns blast of Chaman

QUETTA, Aug 10 (APP): Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan strongly condemned the blast occurred at Maal Road near Chaman area of Killa Abdullah district.

Five of security personnel were martyred and 14 others injured in the blast.

Chief Minister also expressed his deep sorrow over loss of precious lives in cowardly act of terrorism.

He said terrorist elements wanted to destroy Chaman’s peace to achieve their nefarious goals,saying the plan to install a fence on the Pak-Afghan border was an obstacle to the nefarious intentions of anti-national elements.

The installation of the fence would eliminate terrorism and illegal transportation and could improve the law and order situation in the province, including in the border areas,he said.

He said such cowardly attack has not weaken moral security forces and public and also asked reports of the incident from the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Balochistan.

The Minister said with the cooperation of law and enforcement agencies and the people, full peace would be ensured in all areas including Chaman adding that the protection of life and property and maintaining of peaceful and patriotic people in Bslochistan including Chaman was the top priority.

The Chief Minister expressed his firm commitment for the complete eradication of terrorism.

The Chief Minister expressed his condolences and sympathy to the families of the martyrs and prayed for early recovery the injured of blast.

He also directed Health Department to provide best treatment facilities to the injured victims.

Earlier, Police sources told APP regarding blast that unknown miscreants had fitted an IED with a motorbike and parked infront of Haji Nida Market, Maal Road near Chaman.

” IED planted at motorbike went off leaving five people martyred while 14 others injured, some of them critically, police said adding that the injured were moved to district headquarters hospital.

ew victims having critical injuries have been shifted to Quetta, local administration said.

Three of martyred were identified as Hikmatullah, Muhammad Shafi and Muhammad Jalil.

The injured including Salahuddin, Abdul Hameed, Lal Shah, Muhammad Ghaus, Abdul Nasir, Shah Muhammad, Nasir, Mir, Hamza, Abdul Wahid, Raheel, Muahmmad Ali, Jalal and Siraj.

The security forces cordoned off the area and launched search for the culprits.