CM announces Rs 500m Reahmtul-Lil-Alameen Scholarship for students

LAHORE, Nov 03 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday announced an initial grant of Rs 500 million for ‘Reahmtul-Lil-Alameen Scholarship’ for the position-holder students as well as needy, poor and deserving students, and this scholarship grant would be enhanced substantially in the month of Rabiul Awwal every year.

Briefing the media here at 8-Club, the Chief Minister added that various activities such as seminars, Natiya Poetry competition, declamation contests to highlight the Seerat-un-Nabi (Life of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad-PBUH) will also be organized in all educational institutions.

Apart from this, renowned local and international scholars will be invited to highlight every aspect of the holy life of the last Prophet (PBUH). Out of this grant, Rs 250 million will be awarded as stipend to needy and deserving metric students so that they could continue their studies further, he mentioned.

The Chief Minister also announced that the government would celebrate ‘Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen Week’ with religious zeal and zest every year, adding that the week would feature debates and other events focusing the teachings of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and philosophy of Islam.

Sardar Usman Buzdar said the unflinching love with the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) is the integral part of every Muslim’s faith and hurting the sentiments of Muslims by committing blasphemy in the name of freedom of expression by any community/religion would not be tolerated at any cost.

Sardar Usman Buzdar strongly condemned blasphemous act by France and said that such heinous acts supports by a government are aggravating the situation thus posing a severe threat to world peace.

The Chief Minister also demanded of the international institutions including United Nations Organization (UNO) and Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to take immediate and effective measures to give an end once and forever to such blasphemous acts by followers of any religion in the name of freedom of expression so as to maintain inter-faith harmony and tolerance at global level.