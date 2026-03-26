Climate Minister vows weekly plantation drives in Islamabad after March 31

ISLAMABAD, Mar 26 (APP): Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Musadik Malik on Thursday said weekly tree plantation drives would be held across Islamabad after March 31, as the government stepped up efforts to promote environmental protection in the capital.

Addressing a tree plantation drive at Shakarparian, the minister said the campaign would continue for at least one to two months, with plantation activities to be carried out at different locations across the city.

He said the government had already pledged to plant 10 trees for every one cut in Islamabad and added that the process had now begun in practical terms.

He also invited the media and the public to observe the plantation work and assess the government’s progress on the commitment.

Musadik Malik linked tree plantation with broader climate concerns, saying rising temperatures, carbon emissions and greenhouse gases were contributing to extreme weather events, including floods and glacier melt.

He said trees played a key role in maintaining ecological balance by absorbing carbon dioxide and producing oxygen.

Referring to earlier plantation efforts, the minister said trees planted previously were being protected and had started to grow, describing this as evidence that the government’s promise was being implemented.

He also stressed the importance of involving children in environmental efforts, saying public awareness and participation in tree plantation could help build a wider culture of climate responsibility across the country.