Climate Minister backs Samson Group’s 100 million tree pledge to boost green investment

ISLAMABAD, Oct 17 (APP):Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Senator Dr Musadik Malik, has praised the Samson Group’s plan to plant 100 million trees across Pakistan, describing it as a “significant step” towards the country’s green transition and reforestation goals.

The minister met on Friday with members of the Samson Group’s International Advisory Board, led by Lord Amir Sarfraz of Kensington, Member of the UK House of Lords, and General Patrick Sander, former Chief of the British Army.

During the meeting, both sides discussed opportunities for green investment and eco-tourism, particularly in Pakistan’s northern regions.

Dr Malik said the government was committed to promoting sustainable tourism that protects the country’s natural landscapes and biodiversity while supporting local livelihoods.

He welcomed the Samson Group’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, noting that large-scale private sector participation was essential for tackling climate challenges and achieving Pakistan’s environmental sustainability targets.

Dr Malik added that collaboration between the government and private enterprises would accelerate Pakistan’s progress towards climate resilience, saying, “Our focus is on creating a sustainable future where economic growth goes hand in hand with environmental protection.”