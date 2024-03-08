Cleft lip, cleft palate patients to receive free treatment

ISLAMABAD, Mar 8 (APP): lslamabad Cleft Lip and Palate Association (ICLAPA) announced on Friday that it will continue to arrange free treatment including surgery of cleft lip, cleft palate patients free of charge.



“The patients are treated by a team of physicians and surgeons at in twin city hospitals. We formally register the patients before having their treatment and surgery,” said a news release.



Recently, a team of doctors and surgeon led by Dr. Azhar Sheikh and Dr.Ayesha Aslam conducted detailed examinations of many Cleft lip and palate patients at a free medical camp arranged at the residence of ICLAPA’s President Mrs Farhat Akhtar Rehman.



The Association has been working to provide free medical facilities to the poor families since 2004 with the support of philanthropists.



The ICLAPA is a group of volunteers, which relied on donors to bring hope and happiness in the lives of people, for whom it was financially difficult to give treatment to their children.



Mrs Farhat Rehman said the parents of affected children can contact at mobile numbers 03335157676 and 03005192490 for any assistance and guidance.

She hoped that well-to-do people will come forward to support the Association for providing free services to this neglected section of the society.

Zakat can also contributed for this purpose, before the start of Ramzan ul Mubarik.