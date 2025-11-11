Clearance operation continues at Cadet College Wana

- Advertisement -

WANA, Nov 11 (APP):A clearance operation is underway inside Cadet College Wana against three khwarij terrorists who have been cornered in the administrative block.

According to security sources, all three terrorists reportedly belong to Afghanistan and have been continuously receiving instructions over the phone from there.

The khwarij are hiding in a building located far from the cadets’ residential area, the sources said.

The clearance operation is being conducted with great skill to ensure the safety of the cadets and prevent any harm to them, they added.

It is pertinent to mention that on November 10, Afghan khwarij terrorists had rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into the college’s main gate.

The explosion destroyed the gate and also damaged nearby buildings, the sources said.

Security forces immediately launched a swift and courageous action, killing two khwarij on the spot.

Attacking innocent tribal children proves that these terrorists have no link with Islam or with the prosperity of the people of Pakistan.

The sources said the operation will continue until the last terrorist is eliminated.