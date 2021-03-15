Clean Green Pakistan Index Phase-II launched in Sialkot

SIALKOT, Mar 15 (APP):-:Clean Green Pakistan Index Phase-II was launched in a ceremony held at Sialkot Fort on Monday.

Provincial Minister for Special Education Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Ikhlaq, Central Leader Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Usman Dar and Deputy Commissioner Mir Muhammad Nawaz along with the best performing government officials in Clean Green Pakistan Index and Clean Green Champion attended the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq and Usman Dar said that according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Clean Green Pakistan Index was recognized all over the world for its importance.

They said that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had formulated the points for this people friendly campaign and competition as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

They said that there was no doubt that full measures were taken within the government departments as per the Green Index. There was a need to raise awareness among the people, they added.

Without the cooperation of people, they said that it was not possible to promote a healthy environment.

A full awareness campaign should be launched in this regard, the said.

They said the Punjab government in collaboration with the Asian Development Bank had set up a mega clean drinking water project in the city which would enable the supply of clean drinking water to 400,000 residents of Sialkot.

Similarly, billions of rupees were being spent on upgrading of parks and solid waste management, they added.

Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Sialkot Faisal Shehzad while giving a detailed briefing to the participants about Clean Green Pakistan Index, said that in the first phase of Clean Green Index, Sialkot in collaboration with Sons of Sialkot, constructed beautiful monuments in various areas of Sialkot at a cost of Rs 15 million.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Mir Muhammad Nawaz said the scope of Clean Green Pakistan Index under the local government was limited to urban areas.

He said that Sialkot district would perform well in Clean Green Pakistan Index and would get the first position.

The DC said that a comprehensive course of action would be formulated and activities in this regard would be launched from today.

Later, Chaudhry Muhammad Ikhlaq and Usman Dar distributed Green Pakistan Index trophies to COMCS Faisal Shehzad, Chairman PHA Zulfiqar Bhatti, CSI Mustansar Abbas and Clean Green Pakistan Index Champion 2020 Ashfaq Nazar Ghuman for their excellent performance in the first phase of Clean Green Pakistan Index.