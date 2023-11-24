Clean cooking solutions to millions in Pakistan launched

ISLAMABAD, Nov 24 (APP):Global Carbon Investments (GCI) and Bboxx Friday launched a significant clean cooking initiative in Pakistan, leveraging smart LPG (liquid petroleum gas), technology to provide efficient and affordable solutions, marking one of the world’s largest initiatives in this space.

Promoting clean cooking is crucial for enhancing health and reducing carbon emissions. This initiative strives to address the surging demand by offering cleaner, quicker, and more economical LPG cooking solutions tailored for low-income households.

This effort aims to introduce millions of LPG cooking solutions, representing a major stride in reshaping the nation’s energy framework. The distributed LPG gas tanks incorporate an innovative Pay As You Cook technology, guaranteeing cost-effective access to efficient cooking methods.

The global demand for LPG is projected to soar eightfold in the next decade, fueled by the growing reliance on gas for cooking.

Sheikh Ahmed Dalmouk Al Maktoum stated, “The partnership between Global Carbon Investments and Bboxx is a significant milestone in the global efforts to address energy poverty and enhance access to essential services. Together, we are pioneering scalable solutions that tackle both social and environmental challenges, setting a new standard for clean cooking initiatives worldwide.”

Approximately 25 million households in Pakistan require clean cooking solutions, and about 114 million rely on harmful solid fuels for cooking, leading to health problems and environmental degradation. Charcoal and wood, commonly used, have 50% and 74% larger carbon footprints than LPG, emphasizing the environmental advantages of transitioning to more efficient cooking methods. Pakistan experiences seasonal gas shortages, worsened by the depletion of natural gas fields at a rate of about 9% annually.

Bboxx CEO Mansoor Hamayun stated, “This partnership with Global Carbon Investments is a game-changer for millions in Pakistan – enhancing health, reducing emissions – a win-win. Born in Pakistan, he said this is personal; technology and partnerships like this improve lives.”

Bboxx’s smart solutions, operational in 11 African countries, have benefited 3.6 million people, providing clean cooking solutions in Rwanda and DRC. Utilizing a network of 2,000 agents, Bboxx’s data-driven platform processes around 56 million digital payments annually. Noteworthy partnerships include Mitsubishi, Shell Foundation, United Nations Foundation, and Trafigura.

Blue Carbon, a UAE-based subsidiary of Global Carbon Investments, aims to enhance the affordability of smart cooking valves by exploring links to carbon finance. The goal is to generate carbon credits under Article 6 compliant methodologies. Further exploration of this potential is expected as Article 6 negotiations gain clarity at COP28.

GCI, based in the UAE, is a climate finance investment vehicle under the Private Office of Sheikh Ahmed Dalmouk Al Maktoum. It announces a strategic partnership with Bboxx, a platform transforming lives through innovative products, particularly in Africa.

Bboxx, a data-driven platform, transforms lives in Africa through clean energy, cooking, smart phones, and more. With strategic partnerships, offering pay-as-you-go solutions to rural and urban communities, impacting over 3.5 million lives in 10 markets.