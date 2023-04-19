CJs of Pakistan, AJK thank NA speaker for Golden Jubilee celebration invitation

ISLAMABAD, Apr 19 (APP):Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, Justice Umar Atta Bandial, and Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan, have expressed their gratitude for the invitation extended by the Speaker of the National Assembly, Raja Pervez Ashraf, to attend the Golden Jubilee Celebrations of the Constitution of 1973 held on April 10, 2023.

Justice Umar Atta Bandial, in his letter to the Speaker, offered his heartfelt congratulations on the Constitution’s 50th anniversary and highlighted the importance of the Constitution in making Parliament the highest repository of legislative authority in the country.

𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐞𝐟 𝐉𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐏𝐚𝐤𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐳𝐚𝐝 𝐉𝐚𝐦𝐦𝐮 & 𝐊𝐚𝐬𝐡𝐦𝐢𝐫 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐥𝐲 𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐫’𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐨 𝐆𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐧 𝐉𝐮𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐞 𝐂𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬… pic.twitter.com/HvFUFwKjfo — National Assembly of 🇵🇰 (@NAofPakistan) April 19, 2023

He expressed regret for not being able to attend the event due to prior court obligations but hoped that Parliament would continue to guide the nation towards progress through sound legislation.

Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan also expressed his gratitude for the invitation and described it as an honour and a great pleasure.

He apologized for not being able to participate in the celebrations due to legal commitments but paid tribute to the leadership for outlining the tenets that support the Parliament and the country’s democracy.

Speaker of the National Assembly, Raja Pervez Ashraf, has expressed his profound gratitude for the messages of felicitations from the Chief Justices.

The Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Constitution were attended by dignitaries from the three pillars of the state and people from all walks of life, making it a resounding success.