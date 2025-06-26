CJP urges importance of coordination for active engagement in reforms process

ISLAMABAD, Jun 26 (APP):Justice Yahya Afridi, Chief Justice of Pakistan, while emphasizing the importance of synergy, has urged bar representatives to sensitize their respective bar associations about developments in national judiciary and to proactively engage in the reform initiatives. He further directed that all support and facilities extended to the bar associations by the Federal Government must be streamlined and structured to avoid duplication and ensure efficiency.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan, who is Chairman, Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan (LJCP), said this while chairing a high-level meeting Thursday at the Supreme Court Branch Registry, Lahore.

According to a press released issued here today, the meeting was convened to review institutional linkages between the Bar associations and the Law and Justice Commission. The meeting was attended by Miss Justice Aalia Neelum, Chief Justice Lahore High Court; Registrar, Lahore High Court; Secretary, Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan; representatives of the Supreme Court Bar Association, Pakistan Bar Council; officials from the Ministry of Law and Justice, Government of Pakistan; and Secretaries of Law and Planning from the Government of Punjab.

Welcoming the participants, the Chief Justice of Pakistan acknowledged their contributions to the justice sector. He referred to the existing gap in coordination between the bar associations and the Law and Justice Commission. In order to strengthen coordination, the Commission has decided to post a senior level representative in every province who would sit in, the High Courts. These representatives will serve as liaisons to raise awareness among district bar associations, identify local priority areas, and supervise ongoing justice sector initiatives at the grassroots level.

The Chief Justice also called upon provincial line departments to remain actively engaged with the Resident Additional Secretary of the Commission for timely and effective implementation of district-level projects forwarded by District Coordination Committee headed by the District and Sessions Judge. He noted with concern the lack of infrastructure, including solarization and digital integration, in less developed districts, and stressed the need for targeted interventions in such areas.

The Chief Justice encouraged the bar representatives to ensure that their members benefit from the Continuing Legal Education (CLE) programs offered by the Federal Judicial Academy. He instructed that the training calendar be widely shared among bar associations to promote professional development. The representatives of the bar associations expressed their appreciation for the initiative and thanked the Chief Justice for acknowledging the challenges faced by litigants and legal practitioners alike. All federal and provincial stakeholders present assured their full cooperation and support in advancing the shared objective of accessible and efficient justice.