CJP, judges condole sad demise of brother of Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan

ISLAMABAD, Nov 18 (APP):Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed and other Judges of Supreme Court have expressed deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Dr Moiz-Ud-Din, brother of SC judge Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan.

They have extended their heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathies to members of the bereaved family of the departed soul.

They prayed to Almighty Allah to shower His blessings upon the departed soul and to give patience to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity (Ameen).