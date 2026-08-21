CJP engages with Probationary Officers on constitutional governance and responsive public service

ISLAMABAD, Aug 21 (APP): As part of their mandatory exposure visits to State institutions, a delegation of Probationary Officers undergoing the 54th Common Training Programme (CTP) at the Civil Services Academy (CSA), Lahore, called on the Chief Justice of Pakistan at the Supreme Court Friday.

The delegation was led by Farhan Aziz Khawaja, Director General, CSA, and accompanied by faculty members.

During an interactive session, the Chief Justice highlighted the salient features of parliamentary democracy and the trichotomy of powers, explaining the complementary roles of the Legislature, Executive and Judiciary in upholding constitutional governance and the rule of law. His Lordship also apprised the probationary officers of the various tiers of the judicial hierarchy and explained the respective jurisdictions of the various courts.

Referring to institutional coordination and justice sector reforms, the Chief Justice highlighted the role of the National Judicial (Policy Making) Committee (NJPMC) being the highest judicial policy forum. The delegation was also apprised of measures being undertaken to improve court infrastructure and public facilitation, including uninterrupted power supply, e-libraries, clean drinking water and improved facilities for women court users, supported through the Access to Justice Development Fund.

The Chief Justice further informed the delegation that 2026 – 27 has been earmarked for the Gender-Responsive Justice Initiative, with particular focus on Women Facilitation Centres designed to provide women litigants with essential facilitation and support services under one roof. The initiative forms part of the judiciary’s broader effort to make justice more accessible, inclusive and responsive to the needs of women and other court users.

The interaction reflected the Supreme Court’s continuing engagement with future public-sector leadership and its emphasis on constitutional governance, institutional coordination, citizen-centric justice reforms and responsive public service.