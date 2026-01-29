CJP consults bar associations on judicial reforms, citizen-centric justice

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 29 (APP):Chief Justice of Pakistan engaged with delegations from the District Bar Associations of Mansehra and Kohat on Thursday as part of an ongoing stakeholder consultation process aimed at advancing judicial reforms and improving access to justice.

During the meeting at the Supreme Court of Pakistan, the Chief Justice discussed reform initiatives focused on citizen-centric justice and informed the delegations that he has personally visited remote areas across the country to identify coordination gaps in the timely disbursement of funds under the Access to Justice Fund Program.

To improve service delivery and address identified challenges, Resident Additional Secretaries have been appointed in the provinces, with priority given to projects such as solarization, establishment of e-libraries, women facilitation centres, and provision of clean drinking water.

The Chief Justice also shared progress on judicial reforms aimed at strengthening court infrastructure and enhancing public access to justice, noting that key initiatives are expected to be completed by August 2026.

The Kohat Bar delegation emphasized the importance of capacity building for young lawyers and welcomed the extension of e-library and clean drinking water facilities to their Bar.

In response, the Chief Justice highlighted Continuing Legal Education programs offered by the Federal Judicial Academy, encouraging young lawyers to benefit from the training. He added that the academy’s training calendar is available on its official platform.

Meanwhile, the Mansehra Bar delegation raised concerns regarding infrastructure and water availability at the Judicial Complex in their district.

Taking notice of the matter, the Chief Justice directed the relevant Resident Additional Secretary to visit the site and ensure swift resolution of the issues.

The engagement reflects the judiciary’s broader commitment to sustainable reforms, improved legal services, and stronger collaboration with the legal community.