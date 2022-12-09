CJP chairs NJPMC meeting

ISLAMABAD, Dec 09 (APP): Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial on Friday chaired two separate meetings of the National Judicial (Policy Making) Committee (NJPMC), and the Governing Body of Access to Justice Development Fund (AJDF).

These meetings were organized by the Secretariat of Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan.

The NJPMC Committee reviewed the performance of justice sector institutions including judiciary, police, prosecution, prisons, Special Courts and Administrative Tribunals with regard to the pendency of cases, convictions and acquittals and submissions of challans, appeals and jail conditions etc.

The Committee noticed that the lack of proper training, professionalism of police and prosecutors are the key factors in the underperformance of the criminal justice system.

It was resolved that the specialized cadre of investigation in the police department, strengthening of the prosecution department, its coordination with the investigation department will improve the process of prosecution of cases.

The Committee also reviewed the Gender-Based Violence statistics and emphasized on the establishment of dedicated courts for trial of GBV cases.

The Federal Board of Revenue was also directed to improve its capacity to extend efficient and proper assistance to the courts for the disposal of revenue cases.

The NJPMC Committee urged the High Courts to take initiatives for promoting Alternate Dispute Resolution (ADR) to reduce the burden of unnecessary litigation on the courts.

While Chairing the meeting of the Governing Body (GB) of Access to Justice Development Fund (AJDF), the Chief Justice stressed the effective and efficient use of the Fund for the development of the District Judiciary and for the courts at underdeveloped regions.

The GB approved public awareness strategy to improve the functionality of District Legal Empowerment Committees across the country in 124 districts for the provision of free legal aid facilities to deserving litigants.

The GB also approved funding proposals of Rs. 38 million for the Judicial Academies and urged the High Courts to ensure the provision of court related amenities and facilities to the female judicial officers, court staff, lawyers and litigants in each district on a priority basis.

The Chief Justice also expressed that tomorrow is the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration on Human Rights (UDHR) which would be celebrated around the globe and the core theme of this year “Dignity, Freedom and Justice for All” directly relate to the mandate of NJPMC and AJDF.

He remarked that it is a matter of great pleasure that the Governing Body of AJDF has allocated an amount of Rs. 1.4 billion for legal empowerment of underprivileged segments of society and ensuring the protection of human rights. He also stated that it is the prime duty of the judiciary to protect and defend the Constitutional rights of the citizens.

He stressed that although the provision of speedy justice is focused on the judiciary, but “Justice for all” is not only related to the judgments made in courts rather the dispensation of justice is a joint responsibility of all the Justice Sector Institutions.

The Criminal Justice System of Pakistan like any other state is interdependent on the Police, Prosecution, Judiciary and Prisons etc. All these institutions are required to work in close coordination for efficient working of the system for the Administration of Justice.

The meetings were attended by the Chief Justice, Federal Shariat Court, Justice Dr. Syed Muhammad Anwer, Justice Ahmed Ali M. Shaikh, Chief Justice, High Court of Sindh, Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan, Chief Justice, Peshawar High Court, Peshawar, Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti, Chief Justice, Lahore High Court, Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan, Chief Justice, High Court of Balochistan and Justice Aamer Farooq, Chief Justice, Islamabad High Court.

The meetings were also attended by the Secretary Ministry of Law & Justice, Special Secretary of Finance Division, Ministry of Interior and Member Federal Board of Revenue, whereas, the Provincial Inspectors General Police, Islamabad and the Provincial Prosecutor and District Public Prosecutor-ICT also participated in the meeting of NJPMC.