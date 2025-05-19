CJP chairs meeting to review judicial reforms

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, May 19 (APP): The Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Yahya Afridi, chaired fourth interactive session today at the Supreme Court of Pakistan, engaging with senior officials, stakeholders, and officers of the Supreme Court to review progress on judicial reforms aimed at improving service delivery and expanding access to justice.

The session, attended by Registrar of the Supreme Court Mr. Muhammad Salim Khan, development expert Mr. Sher Shah online from Paris, Mr. Hamayun Zafar IT Expert, Director General of the Federal Judicial Academy Mr. Hayat Ali Shah, and Secretary of the Law, Justice Commission of Pakistan (LJCP) Syeda Tanzeela Sabahat and section heads of the Supreme Court of Pakistan focused on reviewing progress in key areas such as digitalization, procedural efficiency, accountability, and transparency.

During the session, Chief Justice Afridi commended the collective efforts of the Supreme Court’s officers and stakeholders in driving transformative reforms. He lauded the dedication of the teams behind the successful implementation of the E-Filing system, which has significantly enhanced case management efficiency nationwide.

The Supreme Court’s IT Directorate also provided updates on advanced digital integrations, including public portals for real-time case tracking, aimed at fostering transparency and accessibility. These innovations, as highlighted by the Chief Justice, reflect a shared commitment to modernizing judicial operations and aligning them with public needs.

Chief Justice Afridi underscored the judiciary’s unwavering focus on placing litigants at the heart of reforms, stressing that timely and effective justice remains a moral obligation.

He reiterated that ongoing initiatives, including the digitalization of court processes and streamlined procedures, are designed not only to reduce case backlogs but also to uphold public trust through greater accountability.

The session concluded with Chief Justice Afridi reaffirming the judiciary’s resolve to prioritize innovation, inclusivity, and collaboration.

He praised the contributions of all participants, including judicial officers, technical experts, and policy advisors, for their role in shaping a justice system that is adaptive, transparent, and equitable.