CJP chairs meeting to review construction of Peshawar Katcheri

ISLAMABAD, Jun 17 (APP): A high-level meeting, to review the Master Plan for the construction of the Katcheri Compound in Peshawar, was held under the chairmanship of the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Mr. Justice Yahya Afridi, at the Supreme Court Branch Registry, Peshawar.

According to a press note released here, the meeting was attended by Mr. Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim, Judge, Supreme Court of Pakistan; Mr. Justice S. M Attique Shah, Acting Chief Justice, Peshawar High Court; Mr. Justice Ijaz Anwar, Senior Puisne Judge, Peshawar High Court; Mr. Muhammad Saleem Khan, Registrar, Supreme Court of Pakistan; senior officers of the Peshawar High Court; and from the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Various aspects of the proposed Katcheri Compound were discussed in detail, including architectural planning, utility provisions, accessibility, and integration of environment-friendly features.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan emphasised that the project must be developed along modern and sustainable lines, with special consideration for the requirements and inputs of all key stakeholders, including the Bar, the Bench, and the Executive.

The Chief Justice further stressed the importance of making the compound user-friendly and inclusive for all segments of society. In this regard, he directed that the design should incorporate dedicated spaces for greenery, ensure environmental health through plantation, and include a designated park area for children.

Additionally, facilities must be provided to ensure ease and accessibility for litigants, particularly the elderly and differently-abled persons.

Reiterating the judiciary’s commitment to institutional cooperation, the CJP assured that the Supreme Court of Pakistan will continue to play its due role in facilitating the process wherever required. He underlined that the judiciary remains fully supportive of constructive initiatives aimed at strengthening the justice delivery system and enhancing public access to legal services.