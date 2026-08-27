CJP appreciates KP government for highest budgetary allocation for justice sector

ISLAMABAD, Aug 27 (APP): Chief Justice of Pakistan on Thursday appreciated the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for making the highest budgetary allocation for the justice sector, reflecting its commitment to strengthening judicial infrastructure, public facilitation and access to justice across the province.

The Chief Justice made these remarks while chairing a meeting to review progress on key justice sector infrastructure and public facilitation initiatives.

The meeting was attended by Supreme Court Judge Justice Shakeel Ahmad, Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Justice S.M. Attique Shah, Peshawar High Court Judges Justice Ijaz Anwar and Justice Arshad Ali, Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Additional Chief Secretary (Development), Secretary Planning and other senior officers.

The meeting reviewed progress on the solarisation of court complexes, establishment of e-libraries, Women Facilitation Centres and provision of clean drinking water.

The participants expressed satisfaction over progress towards the identified targets and appreciated the support extended by the provincial government for their timely implementation.

The Chief Justice appreciated the KP government’s commitment to advancing justice sector priorities and emphasized that sustained institutional coordination was essential for translating reform objectives into tangible improvements in court infrastructure, public facilitation and service delivery.

The initiatives form part of the broader judicial reform agenda aimed at making justice institutions more accessible, efficient, citizen-centric and responsive to public needs through improved infrastructure, technology-enabled facilities and enhanced public facilitation.