CJCSC, services chiefs extend felicitations on Youm-e-Takbeer anniversary

RAWALPINDI, May 27 (APP): The Armed Forces of Pakistan, along with the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Services Chiefs, extend heartfelt felicitations to the people of Pakistan on the 27th anniversary of Youm-e-Takbeer.

According to an ISPR news release, Youm-e-Takbeer commemorates the momentous occasion in 1998 when Pakistan emerged as a nuclear power, restoring the strategic balance in South Asia and asserting its sovereign right to self-defence.

This historic achievement epitomises the nation’s resolve, unity, and unwavering pursuit of a dignified and peaceful existence.

Pakistan’s strategic capability is a national trust, reflecting the collective aspirations of its people. The commemoration of Youm-e-Takbeer is a tribute to the foresight of visionary leadership, the brilliance of our scientists and engineers, and the countless contributions of all those who rendered Pakistan’s defence unassailable.

This day underscores Pakistan’s steadfast commitment to preserving its sovereignty and territorial integrity. It affirms our doctrine of credible minimum deterrence, rooted in the principle of maintaining peace and strategic stability in the region.

The Armed Forces of Pakistan reiterate their unflinching resolve to defend the motherland against all threats across the full spectrum of conflict. As responsible custodians of the nation’s strategic assets, we reaffirm that our nuclear capability remains solely for defensive purposes and stands as a guarantor of peace.

Let this day renew our collective pledge to remain vigilant, united, and resolute in our commitment to the security, progress, and prosperity of our beloved homeland.

The Armed Forces stand in solidarity with the nation, honouring the sacrifices that made this milestone possible and continuing the journey toward strength, stability, and self-reliance.