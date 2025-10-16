CJCSC reaffirms Pakistan’s active role towards promoting regional peace, stability

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Oct 16 (APP): Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, NI, NI (M) on Thursday reaffirmed Pakistan’s active role towards promoting regional peace and stability, in balancing the relationship between Global North and Global South through dialogue, dignity and principled diplomacy.

Addressing at the closing ceremony of the ‘Islamabad Symposium 2025’ organised by NIPS, NUST, he emphasized the need to replace confrontation with cooperation.

The CJCSC noted that Pakistan remains guided by a vision of coexistence rooted in mutual respect and international law, said a news release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) .

He expressed his gratitude towards all speakers and panelists for their valuable insights and highlighted the evolving global and regional environment.

The Chairman JCSC reiterated Pakistan’s consistent support for the just and peaceful resolution of disputes, including those of Palestine and Jammu & Kashmir.

He said that standing at the crossroads of regions and civilizations, Pakistan continues to uphold restraint and constructive engagement — seeking to bridge divides and foster a balanced global order built on justice, equity and mutual respect.

The event was attended by members of the academia, bureaucrats, foreign ambassadors, representatives of the business community, students and faculty from leading universities.