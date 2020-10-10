RAWALPINDI, Oct 10 (APP): Chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), General Nadeem Raza extended his felicitations to Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi upon assumption of Pakistan Navy command.

The Admiral Niazi called on CJCSC General Nadeem Raza here at Joint Staff Headquarters, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

The CJCSC congratulated him on assuming the command and expressed his satisfaction over operational readiness of Pakistan Navy.