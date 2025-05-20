35.5 C
CJCSC congratulates Syed Asim Munir on promotion to rank of Field Marshal

RAWALPINDI, May 20 (APP): General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, NI (M), Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) on Tuesday extended his heartiest congratulations and felicitations to Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) on his well-deserved promotion to the prestigious rank of Field Marshal.
The CJCSC lauded the COAS’ exceptional leadership, unwavering dedication and distinguished services to the nation, especially during the recent successfully executed operations Marka e Haq and Bunyanum Marsoos, said an ISPR news release.
