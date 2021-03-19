CJCSC calls on Iraqi defence minister, military leadership

ISLAMABAD, Mar 19 (APP):Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), General Nadeem Raza, during his official visit to Iraq, called on Defence Minister of Iraq Juma Enad Sadoon Khattab Al Jibori and Iraqi military leadership.

Chairman JCSC also held separate meetings with Iraqi Chief of Staff General Abdul Ameer Rasheed Yar Allah Al Lami and Commander Iraqi Air Force Lieutenant General Shahab Jihad Ali, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media released received here on Friday.

During the meetings, both sides deliberated upon various areas of interest including security, defence cooperation and prevailing regional environment.

The dignitaries dilated upon measures to enhance the level and scope of bilateral military engagements and cooperation between both countries and reaffirmed to continue to forge deeper ties.

Chairman JCSC also visited Defence University for Higher Military Studies (DUFHMS) and called on its Rector Lieutenant General Saad Mizhir Muhsin Hashim Al Allaq.

During the interaction, CJCSC highlighted the positive role of Pakistan in countering violent extremism and also shared Pakistan’s efforts for regional peace and stability especially in Afghanistan.

Earlier upon arrival at Ministry of Defence, Chairman JCSC was presented Guard of Honour by a smartly turned out contingent of Iraqi Armed Forces.