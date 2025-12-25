CJCS of Jordan Armed Forces calls on COAS Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Dec 25 (APP): Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff (CJCS) of the Jordan Armed Forces, Major General Yousef Ahmed A. Al Huneiti called on Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) here Thursday at General Headquarters (GHQ).

During the meeting, both sides discussed matters of mutual interest, regional security dynamics, and avenues for enhanced bilateral defence and military cooperation, said a news release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The visiting dignitary appreciated the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces and lauded their contributions towards regional peace and stability.

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening defence ties with Jordan and emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts to address evolving security challenges.

The meeting concluded with a shared resolve to further deepen military-to-military cooperation between the two brotherly countries.