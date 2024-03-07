Election day banner

CJ, PHC visits blood donation camp

PESHAWAR, Mar 07 (APP):Chief Justice (CJ) Peshawar High Court Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Khan visited blood donation camp here on Thursday organized by Hamza Foundation.
The chief justice also met the lawyers who donated blood.
 “I myself will donate blood and will come again after a while,” the CJ said.
A camp has been set up in the High Court for blood donation for thalassemia-affected children wherein a large number of lawyers visited.
Hamza Foundation has set up a camp in the Peshawar High Court.

