CJ IHC directs for completion of Islamabad Model Jail project

ISLAMABAD, Jan 29 (APP):The Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court Sardar Muhammad Sarfaraz Dogar has directed the completion of Islamabad Model Jail project so that the process of transferring prisoners from the Central Jail Adiala to the Islamabad Jail can be started from July 1, 2026.

The CJ IHC in the Justice Committee meeting directed that the completion of the Islamabad Model Jail and the appointment of jail staff and other administrative matters should be completed on time.

The Chief Justice said that the judges of the district judiciary should decide the cases immediately so that public complaints can be redressed in a timely manner. Continuous monitoring of security measures at the residences of the courts and judges by the district administration and police was also issued, while instructions were also issued for the installation of emergency exits and alarm systems in the judicial complex for emergencies.

A Justice Committee meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court Sardar Muhammad Sarfaraz Dogar in which the issues related to the construction of the Model Jail Islamabad project and its progress were discussed in detail.

According to the Chief Commissioner’s Office, the construction of the model jail is in the final stage, and the completion date of the project is June 30.

The Chief Justice said that the Interior Secretary should contact the Finance Secretary to resolve issues related to the construction of the Model Jail ICT. The sub-committee on prison reforms submitted a report on the National Prison Reform Action Plan. Expressing concern over the crime rate in Islamabad, especially theft, robbery and rape, the performance of the prosecution department in the ICT and the submission of challan status were also reviewed.

The Chief Justice said that reports should be taken from the forensic laboratory in rape cases so that the culprits cannot escape punishment. Appropriate and effective investigations should be conducted against the criminals so that the crime rate can be reduced.

He said that arrangements should be made for the training of investigation officers so that all possible incriminating evidence can be collected.

The Justice Committee meeting also considered the law and order situation and the Safe City surveillance system. The meeting was informed that there is CCTV surveillance in about 35 percent of sensitive areas of Islamabad, including red zones, highways and sensitive places. According to the report, 19,692 people and 15,779 vehicles were checked, 17 stolen vehicles were recovered and 15 declared criminals were arrested.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary, Ministry of Law and Justice, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Chief Commissioner, Islamabad, IG Police, Advocate General, Islamabad, Deputy Attorney General, District and Sessions Judges, DG FIA, DG NCCIA, DG National Forensic Agency, DG Passport and Immigration, Federal Prosecutor General, Islamabad and officers of the High Court.