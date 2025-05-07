24.9 C
Civilian casualties reported as India conducts missile strikes inside Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, May 7 (APP): India on late Tuesday conducted missile strikes at five locations in Pakistan, killing a child and injuring two others including a woman.

According to security sources, India aircraft from their airspace hit the areas in Kotli, Muzaffarabad, Bagh, Ahmad Pur Sharqia and Muridke.

As per initial reports, the civilian population was targeted. One missile struck a mosque in Bahawalpur, where a child was killed and two persons were injured.

Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) while talking to a private television confirmed said the airborne fighter jets of Pakistan Air Force did not let the Indian aircraft enter the Pakistani airspace.

He vowed that Pakistan will respond “at a suitable time and place”.

