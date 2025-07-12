Civil society urges expansion of Pink Bus Service for Women’s safe travel

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 12 (APP):Civil society activists have called for the expansion of the Pink Bus Service across Pakistan to ensure safer, more accessible and dignified travel options for women, especially those commuting from rural and suburban areas to cities for education and employment.

Talking to APP here Saturday, Advocate Aliya Faheem, a traveler welcomed the initiative and emphasized the growing demand for such gender-sensitive transport. “The Pink Bus service is not just a transportation option, rather, it is a step toward women empowerment. It enables women to travel without fear and with dignity,” she stated.

Launched under the tag line “No Fear, No Barrier,” the Pink Bus project is a government-led effort, supported by various public transport authorities and local administrations, aimed at improving woman’s access to public spaces by providing female-only transport.

The service primarily benefits female students commuting to schools, colleges, and universities and working women, including nurses, teachers, and office employees,domestic workers and low-income women who lack private transport options.

Noreen Fatima that the number of buses is insufficient to meet current demand, often resulting in overcrowding and long waiting times. “An increase in the fleet and route coverage will help bridge the urban-rural mobility gap and encourage more women to participate in public life,” she said.

The initiative is seen as part of broader efforts to promote gender-inclusive urban planning and uphold women’s right to safe mobility, which is essential for achieving gender equality in Pakistan, She added.

Civil society members also urged provincial governments and transport departments to allocate more funds to expand the initiative and ensure its sustainability. In some cities, such as Lahore, the Pink Bus Service had faced operational challenges in the past, including fuel shortages and maintenance issues, but advocates believe that with proper policy support, the service can be scaled up effectively.

Currently operational in selected cities like Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, Rawalpindi

and Multan, these buses operate on fixed routes during peak hours and are exclusively for female passengers. They are staffed with female conductors and, in some areas, even female drivers to ensure comfort and a sense of security for the passengers.