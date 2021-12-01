ISLAMABAD, Dec 01 (APP):The Civil Society Coalition for Climate Change (CSCCC) in collaboration with the Institute of Regional Studies (IRS), the Embassy of France and Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) organized a post 26th conference of parties (COP26) discussion to share perspectives with a wider audience.

The keynote address by SAPM on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam set the tone for the discussion, said a media release. He highlighted both the achievements and the shortfalls of the Glasgow Climate Pact 2021.

The SAPM also elaborated on the updated NDC and apprised the audience about the acknowledgments that Pakistan received on its tree plantation campaign and optimal utilization of finance in climate spending.

Ambassador of Italy Andreas Ferrarese reiterated the need for remaining engaged and building consensus. The panel discussion was moderated by Aisha Khan from CSCCC. She posed incisive questions to the panel to raise level of equilibrium for higher engagement with a wider audience.

Yves Manville from the Embassy of France said that climate negotiations address complex issues and therefore incremental progress should be seen as successful. Member National Assembly (MNA) Romina Khurshid flagged the need for ratcheting up level of climate debate in the Parliament.

The World Bank country director focused on resilience and assured that the Bank would provide support for strengthening ecosystems, improving air quality and building hydro-solidarity. Executive Director SDPI Dr Abid Suleri identified food security as the foremost priority for the country.

The opening remarks by President IRS Ambassador Nadeem Riyaz presented a summary of issues that were expected to be addressed at COP 26 and expressed the hope that unresolved issues would meet with successful outcomes at COP 27.

Ambassador (R) Shafqat Kakakhel wrapped up the discussion with his concluding remarks. He emphasized on the need for climate justice and for Pakistan to develop its National Adaptation Plan at the earliest.

The event was attended by a wide stakeholder group who engaged in a vibrant dialogue with the panelists and appreciated the efforts of the organizers in facilitating cross pollination of ideas.